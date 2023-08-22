Sergio Busquets and wife Elena Galera buy $8.7 million-worth waterfront home with seven bedrooms in south Florida: Reports

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets has reportedly purchased an $8.7 million-worth waterfront home with his wife, Elena Galera, in south Florida. The property contains seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, among other amenities.

Busquets and Galera closed the deal a day before Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final. According to The Real Deal, the house is located at 7 Seneca Road in Sea Ranch Lakes, five miles from the club's Fort Lauderdale stadium.

The defensive midfielder's property spreads over a 7,100-square-foot area and was purchased from Renovation7 LLC. Beth Geduld, who works for the interior remodeling company, stated that this sale was a record in the Sea Ranch Lakes area.

It looks as though the former Barcelona man is settling in comfortably after completing his move to the USA from Spain. He joined former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.

Soon after the 35-year-old bought the aforementioned home, Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in the Leagues Cup final. The strike helped his side to a 1-1 scoreline in regular time and they eventually secure the victory on penalties.

"I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for"- Sergio Busquets on his goals at Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets (via Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets has pledged to bring success to Inter Miami following his move from Barcelona earlier this summer. After completing nearly two decades with the Catalan club, the defensive midfielder decided to move to the MLS.

The 35-year-old made a staggering 722 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga outfit. Speaking after joining Inter Miami from Barcelona, Busquets said (via intermiamicf.com):

"This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami. I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for."

In terms of success, Busquets has already helped his new club to the Leagues Cup trophy, marking Inter Miami's first-ever major triumph in history.