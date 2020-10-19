Sergio Ramos a doubt for Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is a doubt for the club's Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk, as manager Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to risk the defender with 'El Clasico' next week. The Madrid giants lost 1-0 to Cadiz in La Liga last weekend.

Ramos went off with a knock to his knee in the La Liga fixture. Eder Militao, who came on for his captain during the game, could deputize for the 34-year-old in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Real Madrid face FC Barcelona next weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid suffered their first loss of the season to lowly Cadiz through Anthony Lozano’s first-half goal. Ramos, who received a knock to the knee, was taken off as a precaution with the game against arch-rivals FC Barcelona on the horizon.

Speaking after the disappointing defeat, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said:

"A defeat is always a good thing because it gives you a wake-up call to get back down to work, realise the things we're doing badly and to improve. We shouldn't attach too much importance to it. It's a defeat, in particular you've got to win your home games, but the games now come thick and fast and we'll have to put in a good performance against Shakhtar, win the match and head to the Camp Nou in confident mood.

"We'll have to talk about it tomorrow [Sunday] between ourselves. Besides yesterday's session, all 20 of us haven't trained together and with the international matches it's difficult to get everyone together to train, but that's no excuse."

Barcelona also lost their La Liga fixture against Getafe as striker Jamie Mata scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. The Catalan club are three points behind Los Blancos in the points table, but have a game in hand.

Real Madrid have been drawn with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Inter Milan and upcoming rivals Shakhtar Donetsk in a relatively straightforward group in the Champions League. Zidane's side will look to reclaim their European crown after exiting early in each of the last two seasons.