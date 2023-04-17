Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and more: Cristiano Ronaldo names greatest XI he’d played with so far

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo has picked the best XI of the players he has played with over the course his illustrious career.

The Portuguese ace played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus and currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr FC. He has played with some legends of the game across his career and he recently picked his best XI (via GOAL Arabia).

In goal, Cristiano Ronaldo chose Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. Regarded by many as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Casillas won three UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, among other honors. The now-retired goalkeeper also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain.

Ronaldo then chose a back four of Real Madrid legends Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, and Juventus great Giorgio Chiellini.

Cristiano Ronaldo chose Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and United legend Paul Scholes in midfield. Modric and Kroos, with whom the forward won numerous trophies, continue to run the show at Real Madrid.

He completed his best XI with an attack of Gareth Bale, Wayne Rooney, and Karim Benzema. Ronaldo formed a brilliant trio with Bale and Benzema at Real Madrid that helped them win four UEFA Champions League titles, among other honors.

He also had a lethal partnership with Rooney during his first stint with Manchester United that helped him win multiple trophies and his first Ballon d'Or in 2008.

It is certainly a best XI dominated by Real Madrid but it comes as no surprise considering their legacy and success over the years. Ronaldo notably ended his time with Los Blancos as their all-time leading goalscorer with 438 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo asks Al-Nassr to sign former Real Madrid teammate

As per journalist Pedro Almeida, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign defender Pepe in the summer. The Portuguese centre-back's contract with FC Porto expires in the summer and he is likely to leave the club.

Ronaldo and Pepe are compatriots and have had an illustrious time at Real Madrid. They spent eight years together at the club before the latter joined Besiktas in 2017. They won two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies together with Los Blancos, among other honors.

Pepe, 40, has been an important member of Porto's squad since re-joining them in 2019. He has made 137 appearances in his second stint at the club so far, winning the league title twice.

It now appears that Ronaldo wants to reunite with his compatriot one more time before the veterans eventually retire.

