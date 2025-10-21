Sergio Ramos names Real Madrid star he wants to produce a ‘great performance’ to beat Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has expressed his hope for Kylian Mbappe to put on a great performance in this weekend's Barcelona clash. The Spanish giants are set for a first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season following a frantic start to the campaign.Former Los Blancos captain Ramos told El Chiringuito TV in an interview that he hopes that his 'brother' Mbappe puts on a clinic. The Monterrey defender explained that he supports Real Madrid and will continue to do so for the remainder of his life, and revealed his desire for their win.&quot;El Clásico? You already know I’m with Real Madrid till I die. I hope Madrid wins and my brother ‘Kyky’ puts up a great performance&quot;, he said (via @MadridXtra on X).Sergio Ramos played alongside Mbappe in the colours of French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as their stories went in opposite directions. The Spaniard joined Mbappe at Les Parisiens in 2021 after his contract with Real reached its end. Last summer, the French forward then moved in the opposite direction to achieve his dream of playing for the Spanish giants.Kylian Mbappe had a poor El Clasico record in his first season with Real Madrid, with his side losing all four of their meetings with Barcelona. He managed to score five goals in those games, despite his side failing to pick up a single point from those encounters.Mbappe has been in sensational goalscoring form this season, with ten LaLiga goals to his name already. The 26-year-old has found the net in 11 consecutive games for club and country, and is arguably the most in-form forward in Europe, at present.Real Madrid identify Barcelona weakness ahead of El Clasico: ReportsReal Madrid have identified a weakness that they wish to exploit in Barcelona during El Clasico this weekend, as per reports. The Spanish giants are set to lock horns with their bitter rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 26th in the hopes of securing a first win in five attempts.Defensa Central reports that Xabi Alonso and his staff have identified Lamine Yamal as a weak link for Barcelona defensively and will target his position. It is believed that the young forward's defensive tracking and pressing are below par, and Barcelona can be taken advantage of in those situations.Barring any injuries, Hansi Flick will likely pick Lamine Yamal for the game at the Bernabeu on Sunday. The 18-year-old was hugely impressive in games against Los Blancos last season, and will hope for more of the same this term.