Sergio Ramos's votes for FIFA Men’s Best awards revealed 

Sergio Ramos named Robert Lewandowski, Thiago, and Neymar as the three best players in the world (in that order). Ramos' votes for the best coach award went to Zinedine Zidane, Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui.

Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Men’s Best award for his contributions to the brilliant Bayern Munich team this year. Jurgen Klopp was awarded the Best Men's Coach of the Year award even though Sergio Ramos voted for Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane.

Robert Lewandowski's award was well deserved after Bayern Munich picked up the Champions League crown in scintillating fashion. The Bundesliga champions beat Barcelona 8-2 in that breathtaking quarter-final encounter, which would have no doubt pleased Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals last year in all competitions, leading the line for the German giants. The Polish striker was followed by Ronaldo and Messi in votes.

Jurgen Klopp quite controversially picked up the crown for the best manager. Flick was close behind him in the second position. Interestingly, Ramos elected to vote Flick above national team manager Lopetegui.

The inclusion of Neymar is also curious, although the Brazilian lead Paris to the final of the Champions League last season.

Categories and winners at FIFA Best awards

Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Lyon)

Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)

Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)

Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)

FIFPRO Women’s World 11:

Christiane Endler (Chile) (GK), Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France), Barbara Bonansea (Italy), Veronica Boquete (Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Pernille Harder (Denmark), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands), Tobin Heath(USA).

FIFPRO Men’s World 11:

Alisson Becker (Brazil) (GK), Trent-Alexander Arnold (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

FIFA Puskás Award: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham vs Burnley)

FIFA Fair Play Award: Italy's Mattia Agnese, 17, who helped an opponent who lost consciousness during a game.

FIFA Fan Award: Marivaldo Francisco da Silva, a super fan of Brazilian club Sport Club do Recife, who has never missed a home game and takes a 60-kilometre walk to reach the club's stadium for every game.