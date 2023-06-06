Sergio Ramos sends transfer advice to Harry Kane amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has advised Harry Kane to take the opportunity to join his former club, with the forward also garnering interest from Manchester United.

Kane's future is once again one of the hot points of speculation in Europe as we approach the start of the summer transfer window on January 14. His current deal with Spurs expires next summer, and rumors of him choosing to join another club have made headlines recently.

Sky Sports reported late last month that he is Manchester United's priority target for the upcoming transfer window. He has also been linked with Real Madrid, and Ramos believes Kane should join Los Blancos. The Spanish defender told The Mirror (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘My advice to any player is don’t turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – it is a special club who know how to win.’’

Ramos, who won 22 titles, including four UEFA Champions League trophies, in 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, went on to praise Kane, saying:

‘‘He [Kane] has an incredible physical presence, you can’t score as many goals as he does in the Premier League and not be able to play the physical side of the game. But also he can play the technical side of the game as well and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that.

‘‘Yes, he is a great goal scorer but also he is a great football player as well.’’

Rumors around Kane's future at Tottenham come after the club failed to make the most of his individual exploits.

The England skipper scored 30 Premier League goals, but Spurs, who sacked Antonio Conte earlier this year, couldn't even finish in the top seven. They also failed to make significant progress in both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane could address a key need at both Real Madrid and Manchester United

While there has been plenty of speculation over Harry Kane's future, it's worth noting that Tottenham Hotspur could still try to keep him for another season.

Regardless, Real Madrid and Manchester United remain poised to pounce should the Premier League's second-highest goalscorer of all time leave Spurs. Kane would resolve major issues in the attacking department at both clubs.

Los Blancos recently bid goodbye to talismanic forward Karim Benzema after a 14-year association and now have no recognized striker in the team. Apart from his goals, Benzema was also adept at hold-up play and linking up with speedy wingers such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Kane has similar attributes, and Real Madrid's young duo could feed off of his passes from deeper areas. At the same time, the Englishman will also be expected to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also don't have a recognized striker in their ranks. Wout Weghorst looks set to return to Burnley after his loan spell yielded a meager two goals from 31 appearances for the Red Devils.

Signing Kane would give United an experienced head with plenty of Premier League experience and a knack for finding goals. In Erik ten Hag's system, the forward's arrival may also help Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho thrive even more.

Lastly, picking Manchester United over Real Madrid would enable Kane to stay on course to overtake Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record. The Spurs man is just 47 goals away from equalling Shearer's tally of 260.

