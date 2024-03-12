Sergio Reguilon’s ex Marta Diaz breaks down in tears as following ‘complicated split’ with former Manchester United defender

The former partner of Tottenham Hotspur man Sergio Reguilon, Marta Diaz, was visibly shaken and in tears as she relived her split from the defender. Diaz was a participant on a Spanish reality TV show, which has recently aired despite being filmed about six months ago.

Real Madrid academy graduate Reguilon was in a long-term relationship with social media personality Marta Diaz, who has an Instagram following of around 3.4 million. The pair ended their relationship in September 2023 while the Spain international was on loan at fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

Diaz was one of eight contestants in the Spanish TV show 'El Desafio', where she could not hide her emotions in front of her fellow contestants as she cried. When quizzed about the reason for her sudden emotions, she revealed that it was because of the complicated week she had.

Diaz said (via Daily Mail):

"I’m not crying because of the performance. It’s just that this week has been very complicated for me personally. I was rehearsing and concentrating on what my wonderful coaches were telling me, while in reality, I was thinking about something else."

The 23-year-old went on to win the show, which involved the participants taking on various tasks on a weekly basis.

Sergio Reguilon is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur and is on his second loan spell away from the club for the season. He initially joined Manchester United last summer and appeared 12 times for the club in the first half of the season.

Manchester United triggered a break clause in his loan contract, allowing him to return to Tottenham in January. Spurs sent him out on loan until the end of the season to Brentford, where he has appeared seven times since.

Mason Mount returns to Manchester United training

England international Mason Mount has returned to training with the Manchester United squad ahead of their FA Cup clash against Liverpool. The former Chelsea man has been out with an injury for four months, last featuring in November.

Erik ten Hag previously expected Mount to be out until after the March international break, but the 25-year-old is already back in training. His transfer to the Red Devils has been scrutinized this season after his failure to impact the team very much.

Signed for around £60 million from Chelsea after a lengthy negotiation last summer, Mason Mount has been plagued by injuries. The midfielder has one assist in 12 appearances for the Red Devils this season.