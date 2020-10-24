Sergio Reguilon says that he is happy about moving from Real Madrid to Tottenham 

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon has reaffirmed his commitment to the club amidst mounting speculation linking him with a return to Real Madrid.

The Spain international came through the Los Blancos academy but found game-time at Real Madrid hard to come by before making his breakthrough during a one-year loan spell with Sevilla.

His stint with the Andalusian club was very productive as he won the Europa League, whch prompted a scramble for his services.

Manchester United were among the sides interested in Sergio Reguilon, but they were put off by a clause in his contract that gave Real Madrid the first right of refusal and an opportunity to buy Reguilon back in either 2021 or 2022.

The Red Devils instead turned their attention to Alex Telles of Porto, which paved the way for Reguilon to complete his move to White Hart Lane on a £25m transfer.

The player has since flourished under Jose Mourinho, leading to renewed speculation that Real Madrid could address their left-back issues by snapping him up as early as next summer.

Sergio Reguilon does not regret his move from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur

Speaking with SkySports, the 23-year-old commented on the speculation linking him with a return to the Bernabeu.

''It’s very difficult to go from the academy to the first team at Real Madrid. You have the best players in the world there, and the level needed to get into the squad is very high. 'You have to believe in yourself, to know how to fight, and to get that little bit of luck that every player needs," said Reguilon.

The player continued in this regard:

“Real Madrid is the club where I was made, the club where I grew up, and I would be nothing without them. Leaving was a difficult step to take, but it’s one you have to take at one point or the other and, for me, I think it was the right time."

On his ambition with Tottenham, Reguilon said:

“It’s tough to leave your family and everything, but this league, for me, is the best in the world, and I am very happy here. Now I just want to focus on trying to help this club win trophies. I believe we have a squad capable of fighting for every competition."

Reguilon continued in this regard:

"It’s true that we have a busy schedule this season and there are a lot of competitions, but we have the squad to be there. I try to take one game at a time, but we’ll begin to see where we can end up as the season progresses.”

Real Madrid are in action on Saturday when they take on Barcelona in the El Clasico while Tottenham lock horns with Burnley.