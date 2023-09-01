Serie A club's chief slams Manchester United for Mason Greenwood transfer collapse

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has slammed Manchester United for failing to sign the paperwork in time to let attacker Mason Greenwood join the Serie A club this summer.

The Lazio president told Italian news outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi (via METRO) about his failure to sign Greenwood:

"I tried until the last minute. They didn’t countersign in time. He wanted to come to Lazio."

Lotito was clearly an upset man after missing out on Greenwood in the dying hours of the transfer window, with the Italian market closing on Friday night. Lotito was asked if the Serie A club would try again in the winter to sign Greenwood, to which he replied:

"Let’s see."

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United last season after he was arrested in January 2022 on charges of 'attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault'. The charges were dropped in February, with the United contemplating this summer on whether to bring the player back into the fold.

After a long deliberation, United and Greenwood jointly agreed to part ways. Before his suspension, the 21-year-old forward had registered 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for the Red Devils after coming through the ranks.

Manchester United released statement explaining why they parted ways with Mason Greenwood

After deliberating for months and conducting an internal investigation to decide on Mason Greenwood's future at the club, Manchester United eventually came to a joint decision with the player to part ways.

They released a statement in the last week of August, which read:

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes, which he is taking responsibility for."

It continued:

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”