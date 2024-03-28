Serie A giants keen on signing Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in French midfielder Khephren Thuram, who's also on the transfer radar of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Khephren Thuram, who joined OGC Nice from Monaco on a free transfer in July 2019, is one of the best young talents in Ligue 1. This season, the 23-year-old has started 18 games for Nice in French top-tier football.

Since last summer, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a potential move to Liverpool, while Arsenal and Manchester United have also shown interest in Thuram. The Frenchman was earlier valued at around €40 million, which has reportedly decreased due to his performances in the ongoing campaign.

Thuram has also missed a few matches due to injuries in the 2023–24 season. However, AC Milan have also joined the race to sign the 23-year-old midfielder. As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Milan are keen to add Thuram to their midfield as they think he can be instrumental in their success.

AC Milan are also looking forward to regaining their dominance in Serie A, and they think Thuram can help them bring about a significant change. Khephren Thuram's brother, Marcus Thuram, currently plays for AC Milan's arch-rivals, Inter Milan.

Liverpool receive major boost with Andrew Robertson injury update

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have received a major boost as Scottish defender Andrew Robertson has avoided the possibility of a serious injury, as per the Daily Mail.

Andrew Robertson was substituted during Scotland's 1-0 loss against Northern Ireland earlier this week on Wednesday (March 27) after he suffered an ankle injury. However, recent scans have shown that the left-back hasn't sustained a serious injury. As a result, he is expected to make his return soon.

Between October and January, Andrew Robertson missed 13 Premier League games due to a shoulder injury. Apart from Robertson, the likes of Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and more are also currently sidelined due to injuries. Next up, the Reds will host Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday, March 31.