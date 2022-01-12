Serie A side looking to snap up Arsenal star on loan with an option to buy - Reports

Serie A giants Lazio are interested in bringing Arsenal's Nuno Tavares to the Stadio Olimpico on loan, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is apparently unhappy with his bit-part role in north London and wants to seek greener pastures. Although he's played 21 times in the league, Tavares has started only six of those games.

On just two occasions, he stepped into the breach with 25 minutes left, while coming on with less than 10 minutes to play on all other times.

The "Biancocelesti" want to present a loan proposal to Arsenal for the 21-year-old winger, according to 'Gazzetta dello Sport'.

The Italian emblem is intended to include a purchase option clause, reveals the same source.

He was signed for only £8 million from Benfica last July but has largely been second-fiddle to Kieran Tierney, who's been a revelation in the left-back spot this season.

Lazio, however, would like to have the player on loan until the end of the season with the option to buy him permanently in the summer.

Le Aquile is first trying to get rid of Manuel Lazzari, the other left-back in their squad who's looking to move away from the Italian capital.

The whole Tavares saga hinges on his sale as it would help them in sorting out issues involving the liquidity index.

The club are also currently looking for a back-up striker to Ciro Immobile, according to a claim by La Gazzetta dello Sport, while also hoping to offload Nicolo Casale.

Lazio have struggled with inconsistencies again this season, languishing in eighth place in the Serie A table with 32 points from 21 games. They're in action against promoted side Salernitana in the league on Saturday.

Tavares' frustration at Arsenal was clear in their FA Cup defeat

Tavares came off just 35 minutes into Arsenal's FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The defender was not happy with Mikel Arteta's decision to take him off so early. He made no secret of it by throwing his gloves on the ground while storming past the manager.

While the Spaniard later revealed it was a tactical decision to improve the team's performance, the fall-out between them was clear.

After this, it's hard not to see the player contemplating a move away from the Emirates.

Tavares is a talented player, though rough around the edges. With proper gametime, the Portuguese defender can turn into a world-class prospect.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are also understood to be interested in the footballer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar