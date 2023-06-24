Serie A star dreaming about move to Liverpool or Manchester United, claims agent

According to Napoli star Hirving Lozano's agent, Alessandro Monfrecola, the Mexico international wishes for a move to elite Premier League sides like Liverpool or Manchester United.

Whilst appearing on Radio Punto Nuovo (via Sports Witness) and speaking of the Napoli winger's intention to join the Premier League, Monfrecola said:

"Lozano has always dreamed of clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United."

The player has one year left on his current deal and is looking for a move away this summer. Reportedly, a sum of £17 million would be enough for the Serie A star to put pen to paper.

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac-Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and will be looking to add to their squad.

The Merseyside-based club will be looking to better their fifth-place finish in the Premier League from last season. Although the fee for the move remains undisclosed, reports revealed that the Reds paid around £35 million to bring Mac Allister to Anfield.

Reports also suggest that Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in securing the services of the Napoli star. However, according to Monfrecola, the 27-year-old is not looking for a move to either club and aspires to join one of the top outfits in England.

Downplaying the possibility of a deal with either Villa or West Ham, the player's representative said:

“West Ham and Aston Villa have shown interest in Lozano, but it seems to be a timid interest; I don’t think he can be very attracted to them [West Ham and Villa]."

It will be interesting to see if the Mexico international leaves the Serie A champions and moves to the Premier League.

Former Liverpool player James Milner completes move to Brighton & Hove Albion

James Milner

James Milner completed his move to the South Coast by signing a one-year deal (w.e.f July 1, 2023) with Brighton & Hove Albion. The versatile player was at Anfield for eight-long seasons, during which he made 332 appearances and won seven major trophies.

Milner got his hands on UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in the 2018/19 season while winning the Premier League in the following campaign.

The 37-year-old is 34 games away from leapfrogging Gareth Barry to go top of the all-time Premier League appearance list. Milner has played in various positions across the pitch for his former side, slotting into the Liverpool midfield and deputizing at right-back when needed.

