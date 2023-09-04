"Serious player" - Jude Bellingham wowed by Liverpool superstar's impressive display in 3-0 Aston Villa win

Real Madrid starlet Jude Bellingham has ailed Trent Alexander-Arnold after the latter impressed during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday (September 3).

Jurgen Klopp and Co. were looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League following impressive results against Newcastle United (2-1) and Bournemouth (3-1) in recent weeks.

Liverpool got to the perfect start when Alexander-Arnold's third-minute corner landed at the feet of Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungary skipper drilled the ball from distance into the top-right corner to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

The home team doubled their advantage when Darwin Nunez's shot ricocheted off Matty Cash into the back of the net in the 22nd minute. Joel Matip arguably should have scored five minutes later, missing a free header from an Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

The Reds remained in firm control of the game and eventually sealed all three points via Mohamed Salah's goal in the 55th minute. They are currently third in the table with 10 points after four matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold captained Liverpool for the first time in his career and gave a player-of-the-match performance. The 24-year-old had one assist, kept a clean sheet, created five chances, and had a pass accuracy of 91%. He also had a cross accuracy of 100% and looked threatening with the ball.

The England international also had a great defensive game, making two interceptions and six recoveries. The only negative of his night was when he had to be substituted in the 71st minute due to a hamstring issue.

Alexander-Arnold posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it:

"Proud moment."

Jude Bellingham commented in reply:

"Serious player."

The Anfield faithful will be hoping Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury isn't serious. The Reds are back in action after the international break where they face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on September 16.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails Dominik Szoboszlai after 3-1 win against Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Dominik Szoboszlai after the 22-year-old scored his first goal for the Reds during their 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Hungarian signed a five-year deal with Liverpool from RB Leipzig on July 2 after his £60 million release clause was triggered. Szoboszlai has already become a fan-favorite due to his creativity, work-rate, and eye for goal as the team's No. 8.

Klopp stated (via Liverpool's official website):

"A machine, huh? That’s now all four games. Pretty impressive, absolutely impressive. Tactically smart, absolutely ready for the dirty part of the game – meaning hard work where it’s not the fancy stuff where they are shooting, crossing, running forward, stuff like this."

He added:

"No, he is really closing down opponents. So important how Curt and Dom defended the half-spaces next to Darwin, super-important. And what a goal! I saw it directly from behind. That was the cleanest strike I saw for a long time. And that was his slightly lesser-good foot. That was, again, a top performance."

Szoboszlai had an industrious game in midfield against Villa. He had a pass accuracy of 91% and scored a belter to open the scoring. He also made seven recoveries, two clearances, and had a cross accuracy of 75%.