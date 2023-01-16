"Seriously finished" Stealing a living" - Tottenham star gets destroyed on Twitter for his shambolic display in 2-0 Arsenal defeat 

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was savaged by fans on Twitter after his woeful performance in the side's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (January 15). The French shot-stopper was at fault for the Gunners' opener.

Bukayo Saka cut inside on the right flank in the 14th minute, with few options other than to take a goal attempt. The Spurs captain should have easily saved his cross-shot. However, Lloris fumbled the ball into his own goal in an embarrassing moment for the Frenchman.

It didn't get much better for Lloris when Martin Odegaard struck a fierce effort in the 36th minute, which he could do nothing about. He made four saves during the game but seemed nervy throughout. His outing contrasted with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's, who was handed the man-of-the-match award for his performance.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville described Lloris' blunder as poor while commentating for Sky Sports:

"There’s a little deflection there I think off Sessegnon, which I still think they’ve got to do better at that near post. Watching it here as he kicks it with his right foot I’m pretty certain there’s a deflection and Lloris, that’s just so poor."

He added:

"He started shakily with his feet, Lloris, and he’s followed it on now with his hands. Some may say there’s a deflection there that potentially causes him more of a problem, but he has to deal with that. It’s not good enough."

Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"The run from Saka is brilliant. It's poor goalkeeping from Lloris. He flaps it into the net. It's another goalkeeping mistake. Poor from him."

The victory for Arsenal takes Mikel Arteta's side onto 47 points and holding an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 18 games. Tottenham's situation is becoming more worrying as they are fifth, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by five points.

However, Lloris' performance is the one fans are particularly ripping apart from the Tottenham team. Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter:

Trey @UTDTrey Nah this Lloris guy is seriously finished Nah this Lloris guy is seriously finished 😭

Laurie @LFCLaurie Lloris is a bottom five keeper in the league.



Makes an error every other week. Lloris is a bottom five keeper in the league. Makes an error every other week.

- @AnfieldRd96 Lloris is a World Cup winner. Stealing a living. Lloris is a World Cup winner. Stealing a living.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has made 4 errors leading to goal this season: more than any other player in the league. Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has made 4 errors leading to goal this season: more than any other player in the league. 🇫🇷❌ Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has made 4 errors leading to goal this season: more than any other player in the league.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Hugo Lloris vs Arsenal



Hugo Lloris vs Arsenalhttps://t.co/oXdRY2gem5

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin No footballer has ever made as any "uncharacteristic mistakes" that you "wouldn't expect to see from them" as Hugo Lloris. No footballer has ever made as any "uncharacteristic mistakes" that you "wouldn't expect to see from them" as Hugo Lloris.

C @AFC_Carys Lloris is the biggest bottler ever man Lloris is the biggest bottler ever man 😭😭😭😭😭

Neville lauded Arsenal's Bukayo Saka's performance against Tottenham

Bukayo Saka was a menace for Arsenal against Tottenham.

Neville was full of praise for Arsenal winger Saka, who he claims destroyed Totteham in the north London derby. The English forward was vital in the Gunners' opener and caused Antonio Conte's side's defense nightmares. The former Manchester United captain said on Sky Sports commentary:

“He is giving them nightmares down this side, Saka, confidence is really high.”

He later added:

“Saka has destroyed them. They don’t know how to deal with him. He is a joy to watch.”

Saka has been in red-hot form this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 24 appearances across competitions. He is laying claim to being one of the best talents in the Premier League.

