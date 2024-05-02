"­Seriously, we’re not in the schoolyard" - Ange Postecoglou dismisses Ben White's distraction tactics in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou insists that he is not concerned about Ben White's strategies to disrupt goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in Arsenal's win over his side last Sunday.

The Gunners secured a 3-2 Premier League victory against Spurs last weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pierre-Emile Hojberg inadvertently found the back of his net from an Arsenal corner set-piece in the 15th minute before Bukayo Saka doubled their lead 12 minutes later.

Kai Havertz's header, again from a corner, saw the Gunners go 3-0 up at half-time. In both set pieces, White stood in front of Vicario to obstruct the goalkeeper's mobility. The England international was also seen touching Vicario's glove strap in an attempt to distract the Italian.

During a press conference, Postecoglou was asked whether White's tactics should be labeled as cheating. The Spurs boss dismissed the notion and said (via GOAL):

"It’s a strategy. You can label it but it’s a strategy. I’m not casting judgment. If people are going to think that’s going to give them an ­advantage or whatever … I don’t worry about that stuff. I just try to focus on building teams that win things."

Ange insisted that he wants his players to focus on the game instead of such antics, saying:

“If it’s not going to be that then it’s going to be something else. I know it’s great theatre. Whether he [White] is trying to undo his glove, tickle his armpit or whatever … I don’t care. I try to get my players not to focus on that stuff.

"If you want to go down that ­avenue … what’s he [Vicario] ­supposed to do? Throw a punch and knock him out? Or say: ‘Please don’t touch me?’ What does that do? ­Seriously, we’re not in the schoolyard. To be honest, if I saw one of my players do it, I’d be saying: ‘Mate, seriously? Get the ball and play some football.’”

Arsenal will next face Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday (May 4) while Tottenham will face Chelsea away today (May 2).

"He's the thinking man's s***house" - Arsenal icon Ian Wright lauds Ben White's antics in Tottenham win

While Postecoglou remains indifferent to Ben White's antics, Arsenal icon Ian Wright has lavished praise on the right-back for trying to disrupt the keeper. The legendary former striker was extremely impressed with White as he said on his podcast after the game (via Football.London):

"Ben White's s***housery was beautiful. He's the thinking man's s***house, that's the best way I can put it. The way Vicario got upset was brilliant, he went straight to 100 and all he did was try to undo his gloves. Vicario was so f***ing angry!"

Wright added:

"Ben White is a thinking man's s***house. With only three games left, everyone should be aware that Ben White will mess with the opposition goalkeeper. For Tottenham to concede two goals without marking our s***house is poor, it's poor. It's poor from Tottenham and that definitely cost them."

Arsenal are in the final stretch of a heated title race against Manchester City. The Gunners provisionally lead the Premier League table by a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

White has played a crucial role in Mikel Arteta's side this season, helping them battle it out against the reigning English champions. He has registered 34 Premier League starts, contributing four goals and assists apiece.