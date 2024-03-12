"Served to rub salt in Brentford's wounds" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta boss slammed for his antics after 2-1 win over Brentford

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his comments regarding Kai Havertz following the Gunners' 2-1 win against Brentford on March 9.

Havertz scored the winner in the 86th minute but many believed he should not have been on the pitch after diving while already on a yellow card.

Crooks said in his column,

"Brentford boss Thomas Frank was absolutely right. Kai Havertz had no right to be on the pitch when he scored the winner in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford.

"The Germany international, having received a caution for throwing his elbow, elected to dive in the Brentford penalty area in order to try to seek a clear advantage."

Crooks then turned his attention to Mikel Arteta's praise of the German. The pundit believes glorifying the win earned after wrong-doing sends a wrong message to viewers.

"For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to then glorify the 'manner of the win' in his post-match interview, having seen him gloating with Havertz at the end of the game, was a poor advert and only served to rub salt in Brentford's wounds."

Kai Havertz was initially booked for elbowing Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer. Later in the game, he tried to make inroads into the Bees' box and went down, with replays showing it was a dive.

Havertz was very lucky to stay on the pitch, but this is not the first time referees have made poor decisions this season.

Mikel Arteta calls on Arsenal supporters to be loud against FC Porto

Trailing by a slender one-goal margin from the first leg in Portugal, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have a tricky task ahead of them. They will have to win by a two-goal margin against Sergio Conceicao's well-drilled side to qualify for the quarter-finals.

However, the Spaniard seemed upbeat ahead of the game.

When asked what overturning the deficit to qualify would mean to him and his team, Arteta said,

"That's the opportunity that we have tomorrow. In front of our people, in our stadium, for 96 minutes, bring your energy, bring your noise, and let's do it together!"

The Gunners have been in great form at home of late. They have won each of their last three games at the Emirates Stadium, scoring nine goals in the process and conceding just three.