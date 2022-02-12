“Several clubs tried to sign him” – Luis Diaz’s father reveals why forward snubbed other offers to join Liverpool

Luis Manuel Diaz, the father of Liverpool's new recruit Luis Diaz, has stated that Jurgen Klopp was a major pull factor in his son's move to Anfield.

Luis Manuel Diaz compares Klopp to current FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao in terms of their playing style and the way they develop talent. Speaking about why his son came to Anfield in January, Luis Manuel Diaz said:

“The impact was big, many people have been talking about him and his qualities. Several clubs tried to sign him, but he wanted Liverpool for what they play and for the manager. He sees in Klopp the same commitment and demand he had at FC Porto with [Sergio] Conceição. They are coaches who make the athlete grow with work, sacrifice and a lot of focus.”

Liverpool secured the signing of Luis Diaz in the January transfer window for an initial fee of around £37.5 million. The 25-year-old winger has been signed to bring in an extra body in the Reds' attack to compliment the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

It is also worth mentioning that the Reds tried to sign Fulham sensation Fabio Carvalho on transfer deadline day. However, the transfer collapsed after the necessary paperwork was not completed on time.

Luis Diaz, meanwhile, made his debut for his new club during their FA Cup fourth round tie against Cardiff City. The Colombian international made his first start in the Premier League game against Leicester City in mid-week. The 25-year-old winger played the full 90 minutes on that occasion and looked extremely lively in attack.

Liverpool will travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. Sean Dyche's side will be full of confidence after holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in mid-week.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool are still in the race for the Premier League title following their convincing 2-0 win over Leicester City in mid-week. Two goals from Diogo Jota were enough for the Reds to secure all three points against the Foxes. The Reds are currently second in the standings, having picked up 51 points from 23 matches.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are nine points behind league leaders Manchester City. However, they do have a game in hand over the defending champions.

