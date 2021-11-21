Several Manchester United stars cried in the dressing room after damaging 4-1 Watford defeat - Reports

Some of Manchester United's players and staff were reportedly in tears after the club's demoralizing 4-1 defeat to Watford in the Premier League at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, members of Manchester United's squad and coaching staff were distraught after their defeat against the Claudio Ranieri-managed side. Some were even crying in the dressing room after the full-time whistle.

A number of Manchester United stars, including Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes, were heavily criticized for their dismal performances against Watford.

Manchester United were dominated by Watford on Saturday. The Hornets took the lead in the 28th minute thanks to a goal from former Manchester United player Joshua King. Ismaila Sarr doubled Watford's advantage just before half-time.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek scored his first goal for the club this season to half the deficit. United then went down to ten men after captain Harry Maguire was sent off in the 69th minute.

Manchester United missed a number of opportunities to equalize before Joao Pedro scored Watford's third goal in second-half stoppage time. Emmanuel Dennis made matters worse for Manchester United as he scored Watford's fourth goal deep into second-half stoppage time.

Manchester United's latest defeat was their fourth in five games in the Premier League. A section of fans and pundits urged the club to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

However, the club opted to back the Norwegian and give him time to turn things around at Old Trafford. Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City prior to the international break heaped even more pressure on Solskjaer.

Manchester United are reportedly set to sack Solskjaer and appoint former midfielders Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher as interim managers until they can find a long-term replacement for the Norwegian.

Manchester United must hire a manager who can get the best out the club's young talents

Since replacing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United's manager midway through the 2018-19 season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received praise for developing and providing chances to youngsters.

The Norwegian was a massive proponent of providing chances to academy products and signing young talents who have the potential to become future stars. Solskjaer was, however, unable to get the best out of the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay this season.

Manchester United's next manager must find a way to develop and integrate Sancho, Greenwood and Rashford into the club's starting XI as they are viewed as the future of the club.

Manchester United have been linked with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag. Both managers are known for promoting youngsters and could have the expertise required to develop Manchester United's young talents.

