"Several possibilities between England, Italy and Portugal" - Agent says Manchester United attacker could leave this summer

Facundo Pellistri's future at Manchester United will be decided by Erik ten Hag this summer, his agent has revealed. He added the youngster has multiple offers and could head out on loan.

The 20-year-old Uruguayan was signed by the Red Devils in October 2020 from Peñarol for a reported €10 million fee. He was loaned out to Deportivo Alaves in January of 2021 and back to the Spanish club last summer.

ESPN Uruguay @ESPNUruguay

En mayo del 2020, el ex puntero derecho Antonio ¡CONOCIMIENTO PURO DEL PUESTO!En mayo del 2020, el ex puntero derecho Antonio #Alzamendi decía sobre Facundo #Pellistri en #ESPN : "Me encanta, lástima que a veces dribblea mucho para el medio. Habría que enseñarle a desbordar más por afuera y arrancar hacia adentro". ¡CONOCIMIENTO PURO DEL PUESTO!En mayo del 2020, el ex puntero derecho Antonio #Alzamendi decía sobre Facundo #Pellistri en #ESPN: "Me encanta, lástima que a veces dribblea mucho para el medio. Habría que enseñarle a desbordar más por afuera y arrancar hacia adentro". 👀👏👏 https://t.co/OVKmG1BtUA

The youngster's agent was quizzed on where the Uruguayan will be next season and claimed things are yet to be decided. He told Grand Hotel Calciomercato:

"He has a contract until 2026. He will make the pre-season retreat with Man United and will take part in the tour in Asia. He [Ten Hag] will decide, if he will stay or if he will be loaned out."

"In the latter case, we have several possibilities between England, Italy and Portugal thanks also to the performance we had with the Uruguayan national team, where the coach [Diego] Alonso who gave him the confidence that Alaves lacked."

Former Manchester United striker urged club to be patient with Facundo Pellistri

Former United striker Diego Forlan spoke to the club's official website after the Red Devils signed Facundo Pellistri. The former player was the Uruguayan's manager at Penarol and played a role in his move to Old Trafford.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Erik ten Hag 'is set to hand young Man United winger Facundo Pellistri a chance to impress him during pre-season' trib.al/OCd1VGo Erik ten Hag 'is set to hand young Man United winger Facundo Pellistri a chance to impress him during pre-season' trib.al/OCd1VGo

Forlan urged the Red Devils to be patient with the youngster in January and said:

"I think he's adapting really well. When they [United] talked to me about him, I told them everything – he has great potential as a player, good skills, is quick but still young. You know it's not easy to arrive at a great club like Manchester United."

"I think being on loan at Alaves was good and now he had an opportunity to go back again. It's a good opportunity for him, he's still growing a little bit. In the future, he can have the opportunity to play for the first team at Manchester United."

Manchester United had cut short Pellistri's loan at Alaves after he did not get enough minutes last term. He played just 750 minutes before he was called back by his parent club.

