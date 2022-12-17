Shah Rukh Khan makes Messi and Mbappe claim as he responds to question on who he will support at 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's face-off against Kylian Mbappe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on December 18. He stated that his heart wants the Argentine to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup but admitted that France's golden boy is a treat to watch too.

Argentina play reigning champions France in the finals on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium as both sides look to etch their names in history.

La Albiceleste are aiming to win their first World Cup title in 36 years. Meanwhile, Les Bleus are looking to become the first nation in 60 years to retain their crown.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been actively promoting his upcoming film 'Pathaan', did a QnA with his fans on Twitter for 15 minutes.

The 57-year-old actor was asked a whole range of questions, including who he is rooting for in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final by an Argentina fan.

He replied:

"Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

Khan's answer won the hearts of Messi fans and the tweet has grossed over 7000 likes in under two hours and more than 1200 retweets.

The Paris Saint-Germain man has confirmed that Sunday's final will also be his last appearance at the FIFA World Cup. He would certainly be keen to bow out with the trophy.

The 35-year-old has been a key player for Argentina in Qatar with five goals and three assists in six games.

However, Mbappe has also had a fantastic tournament with France, chipping in with five goals and two assists to guide them into back-to-back finals.

He was on target in 2018's showpiece clash against Croatia, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the finals in 60 years. He could now win a second World Cup title at the age of just 23 years!

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe headline the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina and France lock horns in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with Messi and Mbappe the two star names going at each other.

The PSG teammates have enjoyed a wonderful campaign but only one of them will go home as a world champion on Sunday.

Both their sides are packed with big names in every department and have steamrolled their way here on the back of impressive displays. They will need to be at their best in the final if they are to take the trophy home.

