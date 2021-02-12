Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon talks up possibilities of 'dream move' to Arsenal, as agent Pini Zahavi reportedly makes contact

Arsenal look set to bolster their ranks in the summer in various parts of the pitch, and one such target has emerged to be Israeli winger Manor Solomon, who currently plays for Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.

Reports have emerged that the 21-year-old is highly sought-after at Arsenal, and Israeli 'super agent' Pini Zahavi - who does not represent Solomon but is in talks on his behalf - has already contacted Arsenal's hierarchy to force a move in the summer.

Solomon has stated he is particularly excited about the potential move, claiming England has always been one of his 'dream' destinations.

"There are talks with teams from England," Solomon said. "There are things that can happen in the summer. My dream is to play in England and it also seems to me the most realistic option for me. And teams in England can pay."

The Israeli player has made 19 goal contributions in 62 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk (including a wonder-strike against Real Madrid in the Champions League this season), and could be a welcome addition to Arsenal's front line, with the long-term futures of the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette all uncertain.

Arsenal could make changes to ageing squad as Top 4 looks out of reach this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have had some extreme ups and downs this season, as Mikel Arteta's side sit in 11th position in the Premier League table, 9 points away from the Champions League places.

Following a busy summer that included the signings of Gabriel, Willian, and Thomas Partey, the Gunners started the season in solid form before going on a dreadful run of games without a single win.

After an incredible 3-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates, the Gunners went on an 8 game unbeaten streak and found themselves within touching distance of the top 4, before defeats against Wolves and Aston Villa brought them back outside the top half of the table - with nothing more than an outside chance of finishing in the top 4.

Manager Mikel Arteta has had considerable pressure on his shoulders to force an upturn in fortunes at the club and after being afforded time during the dreadful spell of games between October and December, it comes as no surprise that the Gunners are linked to up-and-coming players across Europe.

The North London side have an ageing group with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Willian, Shkodran Mustafi, and Alexandre Lacazette all on the wrong side of 30 and amongst the highest earners at the club.

Arteta - who seems to have taken up a long-term project at the Emirates - could now look to slowly phase out and replace the older players in the group. This will allow him to create a new core of the team, consisting of high-performing younger players like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.