Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete reveals Liverpool dreams

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins, also known as Tete, has revealed he dreams of playing for a big club like Liverpool in the near future. The Brazilian mesmerized football fans with his eye-catching display against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Tete took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring the opening goal in the 29th minute. He then caused a melee in the Real Madrid box that ultimately led to Raphael Varane’s own goal four minutes later. In the 42nd minute, Tete set Manor Solomon up with an intelligent backheel to send his team 3-0 up before half time.

Even though the Spanish giants scored two goals after the break, the Ukrainian side went on to seal all three points.

Liverpool have also been flawless in the Champions League so far, winning all of their three games, scoring eight goals, and conceding none. Tete has now admitted that the Reds are among the clubs he dreams of joining in the future.

Liverpool might be tempted to consider Tete in the future if he maintains good form

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into one of the best teams in Europe since taking charge of the club in 2015. The German manager has found massive success with the Reds, winning one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the coveted Premier League trophy last season. All of this makes it clear why Tete wants to join this team.

The Brazilian joined the Ukrainian side in 2019, after rising through the ranks at South American club Gremio. Incidentally, Lucas Leiva, who played for Liverpool from 2007 to 2017, came from Gremio as well.

Since joining Shakhtar Donetsk, Tete has scored 12 times in 49 appearances. At just 20 years of age, Tete promises to only get better with time.

The Brazilian has already picked up one goal and four assists this season and recently revealed his dream of joining Liverpool. Interestingly, he also named Manchester United and Barcelona among the clubs he wishes to join.

Advertisement

"I always want to make bigger leaps. It’s normal to dream to play for big teams from a young age, and with me, it’s no different. I always dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United, or Barcelona," said Tete.

🗣 Tete (Shakhtar) "It is normal to dream of playing at big clubs and I am no different. Without a doubt I dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United or Barcelona." [dazn] — FCBarcelonaFl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) November 9, 2020

Liverpool, though, are currently well-stocked in the position the Brazilian plays in. However, if Tete manages to continue his fine form, the Reds might be tempted to consider him as an option in the near future.