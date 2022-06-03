Shakira and Barcelona star Gerard Pique set to release statement over cheating allegations and future together - Reports 

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and his partner Shakira are reportedly set to make a statement after recent cheating allegations on the Pique. Reports recently emerged that the former Manchester United man allegedly cheated on the superstar singer with a 20-year-old blonde woman.

As per El Periodico (via Daily Star), Pique and Shakira will soon make a statement regarding their future. However, it's unclear what the content of the statement will be.

As per El Periodico journalists Lorena Vazquez and Lorena Fa, the woman Pique allegedly cheated Shakira with works as an event hostess and is a student in Barcelona.

The Barca Scoop @TheBarcaScoop | Shakira caught Pique cheating on her , they'll soon part ways.

• Pique now lives alone in an apartment.

This is understandably 'the worst moment of their relationship.' As per the report, the couple has been living separately in recent weeks after the defender's infidelity was revealed.

The Barcelona man is living in a 'bachelor pad'. He has been seen visiting nightclubs often and is said to be enjoying parties on his pad as well.

There should be more clarity on the matter after both parties release their statements.

Gerard Pique wants to see out his contract with Barcelona - Reports

Meanwhile, Pique will reportedly not be retiring this season and is hoping to see out his contract with Barcelona, which expires in 2024.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the defender is confident he can recover from his injuries and play for the club next season. He made 39 appearances in all competitions last season, contributing three goals.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Gerard Piqué wants to COMPLETE his contract with FC Barcelona & stay at the club until 2024.

@gbsans [🎖️]

He signed his contract in 2020 but had to revise it in 2021 to lower his wages by 50%. He did it so that the Blaugrana could register Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay, considering their troubled finances.

The centre-back himself stated that he would step down himself if he felt he wasn't fit enough to feature for the club. He said:

“If I see that I am losing importance or I see that I am not at the level, I have no problem leaving earlier."

Pique has been with the Blaugrana for 14 years since re-joining them from Manchester United in 2008. He hopes to continue his successful association with the club for a while.

However, it remains to be seen if the cheating allegations have any impact on his footballing career.

