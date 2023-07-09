Shakira drops hint on her next single after sharing selfie with British singer-songwriter David Stewart

Shakira dropped a major hint about her next single as she posted a selfie with British songwriter David Stewart. The Colombian pop star uploaded an image with Stewart on her Twitter.

She captioned the image, writing:

"In London working with @dstewartmusic on what might be my next single."

Stewart has become a popular figure among pop music lovers and netizens after his collaboration with Korean band BTS. His fame is set to shoot through the roof as he works with the Colombian now.

Shakira, meanwhile, has re-focused on her musical career since her split from Barcelona legend Gerard Pique. She has been quite active and has started producing songs on a frequent basis like she did before.

She is now working with Stewart. However, neither of them gave fans a hint about the potential release date of the next single.

Shakira once revealed the most romantic thing she had done with former partner Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique were together for over a decade. They started dating back in 2010 after the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Pique was a key part of the Spain team that won the competition. The pair first met while shooting the famous Waka Waka song for the tournament.

Since then, the pair were in a relationship for over a decade. They had two children together as well, Milan and Sasha. The pop star recently revealed that she once asked a pilot to stop a plane to give Pique a kiss.

Speaking about the matter, the Colombian said (via AS Tikitakas):

"I remember flying from Marrakech to Croatia. We were flying over Barcelona and I asked the pilot of the plane if he could land briefly just to give Gerard a kiss . It's the most romantic thing I've ever done in my life. I don't know if the Tax Agency will have computed it as one day in Spain.”

However, they broke up last year. Barcelona legend Pique has since gotten engaged to his new partner Clara Chila Martin.

