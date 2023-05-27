"Shakira isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment" - US Weekly on Tom Cruise rumors after recent meet-up

According to US Weekly, Shakira isn't interested in dating Tom Cruise or anyone else at the moment. This revelation comes after the pair were spotted together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami earlier this month, leading to fans speculating if they were in a relationship.

The Colombian singer, best known for her hit singles like 'Waka Waka' and 'Hips Don't Lie', broke up with former Barcelona star Gerard Pique after an 11-year relationship. They split last year after the latter was accused of cheating on her.

Shakira was spotted hanging out with the 'Mission: Impossible' actor at the Miami Grand Prix. According to Page Six, Tom Cruise was "extremely interested" in her and even sent her flowers to convey his affection.

Unfortunately for Tom Cruise, the pop icon is reportedly not interested in dating him. A source told US Weekly on May 10 (via Marie Claire):

"Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now."

They continued:

"Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her—and how fans are chiming in with their opinions—but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone."

This would be a massive blow for Tom Cruise. This is because, as per Heat, the 60-year-old was reported to be "giddy" when he met her and came away from the Grand Prix thinking they had a real connection.

NBA star reported to be an admirer of Shakira after the pair follow each other on Instagram

Despite reports stating that Shakira isn't looking for a relationship after her break-up with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, she could potentially be moving on soon.

According to MARCA, several media outlets believe there could be a real connection between Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Colombian pop star. The NBA star boasts over 8.7 million followers on Instagram and fans noticed that both recently followed each other on the platform.

Butler is allegedly an admirer of the pop sensation and it will be interesting to see if their bond develops into a relationship over time. She currently lives in Miami, USA with her two children, Milan (10) and Sasha (8).

Poll : 0 votes