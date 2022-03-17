Shakira and Justin Bieber among artists who could feature on Barcelona's jersey as part of Spotify agreement: Reports

Popstars Shakira and Justin Bieber are among music artists that could feature on Barcelona's jersey following the club's agreement with sponsor Spotify.

The La Liga giants have signed a four-year deal with the music audio streaming service to have them as their sponsor. Spotify has also secured the rights for Barca's illustrious stadium to be named the Spotify Nou Camp.

The company's name, however, may not feature on club jerseys as SPORT (via Barca Universal) reports that, in honor of artists from around the world, there is a plan to have artists' names displayed on the kit.

It would be a first for this type of arrangement to be struck between a club and its sponsor. The vision is to blend football with the art of music.

The report also states that the likes of Shakira, Bieber, and BTS have been touted as artistes to be used as they are from different regions of the world. It also means we could be set to see Gerard Pique wear his girlfriend Shakira's name on his kit.

The deal between the La Liga giants and Spotify is reported by NME to be worth around €280 million and will help the Catalan side try and clear their huge debt of more than €1 billion.

A statement confirming the deal from Spotify reads:

"Spotify and FC Barcelona are pleased to announce a long-term partnership, which officially kicks off in July 2022, where Spotify will become the main partner of the club and the official audio streaming partner."

The statement further says:

"Our brand will appear on the front of both men’s and women’s team shirts and training shirts beginning in the 2022-2023 season. Spotify and FC Barcelona will work together to create opportunities for the iconic shirt to be a space that celebrates artists from across the world."

Lastly, announcing the renaming of the home stadium of the club, the statement reads:

"Spotify will also become Title Partner of the Stadium with the historic Camp Nou stadium rebranded Spotify Camp Nou."

Barcelona's sponsorship deal with Spotify to help transfer operations

Barca's home ground will be renamed the Spotify Nou Camp

The club is pursuing a number of talented players to join it this summer and the huge deal with the music streaming service will help, as they look to deal with financial constraints.

Xavi is a huge admirer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, having reportedly flown to Germany with technical director Jordi Cruyff to discuss a potential move.

The Norweigan will cost €75 million and his wages will also be a hefty price alongside agent fees.

The La Liga side are also interested in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The veteran striker seems willing to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Toni Juanmarti (via Barca Universal) reports that Barcelona have added him to their list of options and he would cost €50 million.

Barca's new sponsor may be leaving their branding all over the club but they could be hugely beneficial for the Catalan giants.

