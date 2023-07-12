"Shakira needs to sing Pique's disstrack" - Fans make hilarious claim as reports suggest Shakira will perform at Lionel Messi's Inter Miami unveiling

Shakira will reportedly be the guest performer as Lionel Messi is set to be unveiled as an Inter Miami player on July 16. Fans on Twitter are reacting hilariously to the development.

Messi is finally set to be unveiled as a player for the MLS club on July 16. Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets will also be presented to fans on the same day.

Colombian pop-star Shakira, who lives in Miami, will be the guest performer for the occasion. Shakira was in a relationship for over a decade with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, who was Messi's long-term teammate.

However, after breaking up with the former Spain defender, Shakira released a disstrack with Bizzrap aimed at her former partner.

Fans pointed out that she should perform that song at Messi's' unveiling ceremony. Considering Messi and Pique were teammates, Shakira doing that could ensue a tremendous level of hilarity. The fan wrote:

"Shakira needs to sing pique disstrack at Messi's presentation."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after reports emerged that Shakira will perform when Lionel Messi will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player:

Lionel Messi's potential Inter Miami debut opponent unfazed by Argentine's arrival

Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21. The Argentina captain could take the field for the first time against Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

While Messi's arrival is a historic occasion for US football, considering the player's stature and quality, Cruz Azul player Erik Lira is not intimidated. His words suggest so as he said (via The Indian Express):

‘As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he’s just another player. It’s a unique opportunity. It’s a new tournament, we have to fight for it."

He added:

“As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he’s just another player. But the truth is it’s just another game for us, (manager) Tuca Ferretti tells us that Messi is just another player – obviously he’s a bit imposing, but we’re going to win.”

Messi will be joined by his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at the MLS club. Moreover, former Barca coach Gerardo Martino was recently appointed as the new instructor of the Miami-based outfit.

