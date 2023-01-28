Shakira reacts after Barcelona legend Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique has gone official with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on Instagram, and Shakira has reacted to the Barcelona legend.

Shakira, a renowned Colombian singer and songwriter, recently shared a video of herself dancing and showing off her iconic moves on her Instagram account.

According to Page Six, the bombshell pop star mouthed the lyrics to BZRP Music Session #53: “Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!”

This translates to: "Women no longer cry; women dance merengue!"

Pop Base @PopBase Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué goes Instagram-official with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, the woman he had an alleged affair with. Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué goes Instagram-official with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, the woman he had an alleged affair with. https://t.co/RXwk0MQdEl

The video was apparently taken in a dance studio, where Shakira donned a black cut-out bodysuit and matching joggers. The post on social media was after her former partner Gerard Pique went public with his new partner, Clara Chia Marti.

In the aftermath of their split, the Waka Waka singer has been utilizing her music as an outlet to express her emotions. She is currently working on a new, empowering song that will delve deeper into the details of her breakup with the Barcelona legend.

She alluded to the breakup in her music video for "Te Felicito" — which was released two months before the announcement of their separation — in April last year. She is believed to be working on a new song that will be a powerful anthem that will include more details about the breakup with Pique.

Pop Base @PopBase Shakira reportedly discovered Gerard Piqué was cheating on her due to a jam jar in her house.



The singer allegedly returned from traveling to find that her jam was disappearing, even though Piqué and her children hate jam. Shakira reportedly discovered Gerard Piqué was cheating on her due to a jam jar in her house. The singer allegedly returned from traveling to find that her jam was disappearing, even though Piqué and her children hate jam. https://t.co/Ie8f5Bvu2Z

Shakira has always been renowned for her emotionally charged music, and this new song is expected to be no exception. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the new track and are looking forward to gaining insight into the breakup through her own words.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and Shakira have since ended things

After 11 years of being together, in June 2022, the Colombian pop star and the retired Spanish footballer announced the end of their long-term relationship. The couple shared two children, Milan and Sasha, and reports suggested that Pique had been dating Clara Chia Marti for some time.

Just recently, the Barcelona legend and his new girlfriend posted a selfie together on Instagram, which has been widely covered in the media.

Reports in the media suggested that Shakira had been suspicious of Piqué's fidelity when she noticed that their jar of jelly kept disappearing while she was away. This was despite her partner and their children's reported dislike of the spread.

A source had previously stated that the singer was "devastated" to discover another woman had been a presence in their shared home. She confronted Pique and made the difficult decision to end their relationship.

