Shakira responds with 2-word message as Arsenal fans copy her iconic song for new Kai Havertz chant

Fans of Arsenal have adapted an iconic song by Shakira to craft a new chant for their new signing Kai Havertz. The Gunners faithful have made an adaptation of the Colombian singer's hit "Waka Waka" as a chant for the former Chelsea forward.

The chant, which reverberated during their emphatic 4-0 triumph over Bournemouth, earned the Colombian singer's endorsement. Shakira, who has shown her fondness for the North London outfit in the past, took to social media to share a video of the jubilant fans in full voice. According to Marca, the caption of the now-removed Instagram story said:

"Go Arsenal"

Shakira's previous visit to the Emirates Stadium for a fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United further cements her affiliation and interest in the club.

Shakira praises Gunners with video of Kai Havertz chant (via Marca)

So, what does the chant for Kai Havertz sound like? Drawing inspiration from "Waka Waka," which was the official FIFA World Cup 2010 anthem, the lyrics are fairly simple (via Marca):

Tsamina mina, eh eh,

Waka waka, eh, eh,

Sixty million down the drain,

Kai Havertz scores again.

It remains to be seen how many times the fans will get to sing this throughout the season. However, there's every chance it'll become a regular feature at games.

Shakira celebrates Arsenal's thrilling victory over Manchester United

The globally acclaimed Colombian singer visited the Emirates Stadium to watch the encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, faced off against the Red Devils in what was their fourth Premier League game for the season.

The initial exchanges were intense and it was Marcus Rashford who put United in front, converting a brilliant pass from Christian Eriksen in the 27th minute. However, the Gunners were quick to respond. Within a minute, Martin Odegaard leveled the scores with a sensational strike thanks to a deft assist from Gabriel Martinelli.

Just when it seemed that the match might end in a draw, late drama ensued. Gunners fans endured a heart-stopping moment when Alejandro Garnacho scored, but his goal was disallowed. Elation was just around the corner, though. In the dying moments of the game, at 90+6 minutes, Declan Rice sent the home crowd into raptures, putting the hosts in the lead.

The celebrations were amplified when Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal for the Gunners with another goal in injury time at 90+11 minutes.

Shakira shares an Instagram story after the Gunners win

The singer shared her experience from the Emirates on Instagram, showing fans celebrating the victory.