"Shakira’s team was told that we were AIDS orphans" - South African artist makes incredible claim on 2010 World Cup song Waka Waka

South African artist Aux Alaio, who sang back up to Shakira in the famous Waka Waka song, has revealed that the Colombian pop star's team was told that they are AIDS orphans. Alaio further revealed that he hasn't yet received his royalties for performing as the backup.

It's been 13 years since the famous Waka Waka song, the theme for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa was released. Alaio, who was 13 years old when the song was recorded, took to social media to reflect on his memories.

The South African artist first wrote on Twitter:

"Still haven't received my royalties for singing backup on this song."

He went on to add:

"I mean, yes I was 13 and didn't read the contract thoroughly before signing but still, I want my coin."

The singer further went on to make a shocking claim as he wrote on Twitter:

"The part that cracks me up is that shakira's team was told that we were AIDS orphans and they pounced on us! booked us the finest hotels and we literally lived with shakira for 2 weeks."

The Waka Waka song became an instant hit among music lovers across the globe. The iconic music video has around 3.5 billion views on YouTube.

Shakira's relationship with Gerard Pique started after the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Gerard Pique was part of the Waka Waka music video. The Barcelona and Spain defender got to know the Colombian pop star while shooting the famous music video.

They eventually got into a relationship after the conclusion of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which La Roja won by beating the Netherlands in the final, courtesy of an extra-time winner from Andres Iniesta.

The famous couple was in a long-term relationship before splitting up last year. They have two children together, named Milan and Sasha. The pop star now lives with the kids in Miami.

