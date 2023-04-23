Shakira spotted with luxurious $2,000-worth Christmas gift from Gerard Pique despite break-up with ex-Barcelona star: Reports 

As Gerard Pique's former partner Shakira embarks on a new chapter in Miami with her two children, the songstress is on the hunt for a home for her family. While navigating this, the radiant star was spotted, perhaps unknowingly, flaunting a lavish gift given to her by her ex-husband.

In search of the perfect sanctuary for herself, her kids, and her parents, the Colombian icon is reportedly prepared to spend a staggering $50 million on her dream residence.

Social media was abuzz with images of the glamorous artist strolling the streets of Miami while in search of her new home. She was seen in a blue blouse, jeans, tennis shoes, and a designer Balenciaga bag gifted by Gerard Pique in 2019.

According to La Vanguardia, the publication that revealed information about the bag (via Mundo Deportivo), it was given by Pique as a Christmas gift in 2019.

The ex-Barcelona defender is set to travel to Miami in the coming days to fulfill his part of a signed agreement with Shakira to visit his children.

Shakira seen with Carson Daly following Gerard Pique breakup

Shakira and The Voice host Carson Daly were recently seen during a night out in New York. The dynamic duo fervently supported the New York Islanders at a thrilling hockey game, and they shared a captivating photograph on social media.

This came on the heels of Shakira's breathtaking performance on The Tonight Show, where she rendered "Music Sessions #53" alongside Bizarrap.

The rumor mill is working overtime to decipher the true nature of Shakira and Daly's relationship. However, neither side has revealed any information regarding their connection, following Shakira's decision to leave Gerard Pique.

