Shakira takes sly dig at Barcelona legend Gerard Pique after receiving Billboard’s Latin Woman of the Year Award

Shakira recently took a sly dig at Barcelona legend Gerard Pique after receiving Billboard's first-ever Latin Woman of the Year Award. The Colombian pop star broke up with Pique last year after a 12-year relationship.

In the much-publicized aftermath of their separation, Shakira and Pique have often made sly remarks about each other in public, especially about the latter's alleged infidelity. After receiving the award at the inaugural 'Latin Women in Music' gala by Billboard, Shakira seemed to take another dig at the former Barca defender. She said (via MARCA):

"It no longer matters so much whether someone is faithful to you or not, what really matters is whether you continue to be faithful to yourself. It is true that when I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself. The most important lessons I have learned from other women. For them, for you, I wrote what I wrote and sang what that I sang because only a woman can love to the point of tearing herself apart."

Shakira recently moved to Miami to start a new chapter in her life, along with her children, Milan and Sasha.

Gerard Pique, meanwhile, is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia Marti. The Barcelona legend spent Marti's birthday in the UAE before going to Miami to visit his kids.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique recently spoke about his split with Shakira

While Gerard Pique's split with Shakira has been a much discussed topic in the media, the Barcelona legend has mostly remained tight-lipped on the matter. Pique finally addressed the topic in March.

Pique was asked how the separation has affected him. The Spanish former defender refused to make any comments on the matter, telling the media (via Billboard):

“I won’t say, I don’t want to. Everyone has their responsibility to do what’s best for their kids. It’s about protecting them. That’s the job of all parents with their kids. That’s what I’m focused on and that’s my role as a father.”

Last year, Pique started a seven-a-side football league in Barcelona, known as the Kings League.

