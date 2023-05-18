Shakira and Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bündchen have dinner together in Miami along with their kids 

NFL legend Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and Colombian pop star Shakira were recently spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in Miami. According to TMZ, the singer was seen alongside supermodel Bundchen at the Makoto restaurant in Miami.

The Colombian recently moved to Miami from Barcelona with her children Milan and Sasha after her split with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

She is seemingly enjoying her time in the United States. The pop icon was recently spotted spending time with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton also.

According to TMZ, Bundchen arrived first arrived at the restaurant where she met the singer. The pair have been friends for over a decade with their first association coming during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a tournament for which the Colombian pop star sang the theme song, 'Waka Waka'.

Previously speaking about the friendship, Bundchen had said (via MARCA):

"She is a very true person, very heartfelt, a strong person, but very simple at the same time... I am Shakira's number 1 fan. I met her at the Cup and I always liked her music because it is very Latin music, from the heart, from the soul."

Much like her friend's breakup with Gerard Pique, Bundchen, a Brazilian model, broke up with Tom Brady last year.

Shakira recently took a sly dig at Gerard Pique

Shakira and Pique when they were together

Shakira recently received the 'Latin Woman of the Year' award. She was honored with the prize at an event held by Billboard. The Colombian seemingly took a sly dig at her former partner, Gerard Pique, after receiving the award.

She went through a break-up with Pique last year as the celebrity couple's over decade-long relationship came to an end. After receiving the award, the singer said (via MARCA):

"It no longer matters so much whether someone is faithful to you or not. What really matters is whether you continue to be faithful to yourself. It is true that when I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself. The most important lessons I have learned from other women. For them, for you, I wrote what I wrote and sang what I sang because only a woman can love to the point of tearing herself apart."

The pair started their relationship during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Barcelona legend Gerard Pique was a part of the Spain squad that won that tournament.

