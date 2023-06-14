Shakira will not allow children to attend Barcelona legend Gerard Pique’s brother’s wedding: Reports

According to the Spanish magazine Hola, Shakira won't allow her kids Milan and Sasha to attend Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's brother Marc's wedding.

The Colombian was a relationship of over a decade with the former Spain defender. However, they broke up last year and have since gone through a custody battle over children's rights and other issues.

The pair's relationship has taken a turn for the worse. While Gerard Pique is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia Martin, Shakira has moved to the United States. She lives in Miami with her children.

Pique's brother is set to walk down the aisle on June 23. However, Milan and Sasha have reportedly been forbidden from attending their uncle's marriage.

The cause of their absence is due to timing issues. The Colombian is currently in Barcelona with Milan (10) and Sasha (8). However, they will leave for Miami on June 19. The singer is uninterested in extending the stay for Marc's wedding.

When Barcelona legend Gerard Pique spoke about backlash over break-up with Shakira

Gerard Pique and Shakira were in a famous relationship for over a decade. Both of them were superstars in their own fields. The Colombian is one of the most famous pop stars in the world.

Pique, meanwhile, made a name for himself while playing for Barcelona and Spain. He was a fantastic player and is considered one of the best defenders of the modern era.

Pique, though, received backlash from fans, especially those of his former partner, since the break-up. The Spaniard slammed them for the hatred on social media, saying in an interview (via Pop Cave):

“I am very disappointed with what society is. So my ex is Latin American... you don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.”

Pique's kids currently live in the United States with their mother. The Barca legend visited them recently and was spotted enjoying time by a hotel pool. This was after Pique celebrated his girlfriend Clara Chia's birthday in Dubai.

