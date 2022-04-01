Shakthar Donetsk confirm that Real Madrid have signed 18-year-old defender on loan 

Spanish giants Real Madrid have secured the signing of promising Brazilian defender Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk on a loan deal. The Ukrainian side recently broke the news on their website.

The young Brazilian will play with Los Blancos until the end of the next season and the Spanish outfit have the option to sign the defender permanently.

Vinicius joined Shakhtar in January this year but is yet to feature for the side despite training with the first team. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian league was suspended, which has provided Madrid with a chance to sign the 18-year-old.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Vinicius Tobias, 18 years old is highly regarded all around Europe, he signed for Shakhtar this year. FIFA and La Liga permits La Liga clubs to sign players from Ukraine/Russian leagues. Him being only 18 would allow him to join Castilla, saving a non-EU spot. | Vinicius Tobias, 18 years old is highly regarded all around Europe, he signed for Shakhtar this year. FIFA and La Liga permits La Liga clubs to sign players from Ukraine/Russian leagues. Him being only 18 would allow him to join Castilla, saving a non-EU spot. @RadioMARCA ❗️| Vinicius Tobias, 18 years old is highly regarded all around Europe, he signed for Shakhtar this year. FIFA and La Liga permits La Liga clubs to sign players from Ukraine/Russian leagues. Him being only 18 would allow him to join Castilla, saving a non-EU spot. @RadioMARCA

Madrid have begun a policy of signing talented young players and developing them internally to integrate them into their squad. The transfer strategy has yielded some gems like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Los Blancos have identified another young star in Vini Tobias.

The young Brazilian will hope to impress while at Real Madrid and he will be able to draw from a rich Brazilian contingent already at the club. The defender will join Madrid immediately and begin training with the first team, with hopes of convincing Los Blancos to sign him permanently.

Real Madrid could drop out of chase for Borussia Dortmund star: Reports

1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

According to a report by MARCA, the Madridistas' interest in signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer has dropped. It is believed that the youngster and his agent Mino Raiola are demanding a salary that the higher-ups at the Santiago Bernabeu are not willing to offer.

Aside from the high salary, Real Madrid also have concerns about the attacker's recent injuries. The Dortmund ace has missed out on games this year, due to three different injuries. This has become a notable cause for concern for Los Blancos.

Manchester City are now said to be leading the race for Haaland's signature, as they are more inclined to pay the salary the star is requesting. It is also believed that the Norwegian superstar is interested in playing in the EPL, and Manchester City - who do not have a striker - would be a realistic destination.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar