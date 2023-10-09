"Shambolic to the core", "Returned to his default settings" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star's performance in 2-2 draw vs Granada

Barcelona fans on X (formerly Twitter) lambasted Ferran Torres for his performance during the 2-2 La Liga draw against Granada at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmense Stadium.

Bryan Zaragoza Martinez gave the hosts a two-goal cushion within half an hour, netting in the first and 29th minute of the game. Lamine Yamal became La Liga's youngest-ever goalscorer when he found the back of the net for Barca in the injury time of the first half.

Sergi Roberto scored in the 85th minute to make it all square. Just when it seemed like Joao Felix had won it with a late goal in stoppage time, his effort was ruled out by VAR. Felix found the back of the net from Joao Cancelo's pass. However, VAR determined that Ferran Torres was in an offside position and controversially canceled the strike.

Barca had to be satisfied with a point and fans on X were livid with Torres for his performance. While he has shown some bright sparks in recent games, fans think Torres was once again disappointing against Granada.

"Shambolic to the core."

"Returned to his default settings."

Barca are currently third in the league table with 21 points from nine matches. Xavi's side will return to action on October 22, following the international break, as they host fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao (17 points from nine matches).

Barcelona attacker Ferra Torres' game against Granada by the numbers

Ferran Torres started in the attack for Barcelona against Granada. Judging by the fans' reactions, he failed to impress. Here we take an in-depth look at his stats from the game that ended in a stalemate.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, Torres managed only one shot on target. He completed no dribbles and missed one big chance. Torres had a 90% passing accuracy, completing 37 of his 40 attempts.

The 23-year-old has made ten appearances across competitions this season, starting four of those matches. He has scored four goals so far this term, three of which have come in La Liga.