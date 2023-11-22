“Shame on Brazil”, “Sad state of affairs” - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Argentina beat Brazil at Maracana after violent clash before game

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat 10-man Brazil 1-0 in a controversial FIFA World Cup qualifier that was marred by ugly scenes in the stands at Maracana on Tuesday (November 21).

The game was delayed by 30 minutes after Brazilian police clashed with Albiceleste fans. Messi took his team off the pitch as violence ensued between both sets of fans and the authorities.

Argentina eventually returned to the pitch and the game kicked off and it was just as feisty between the two CONMEBOL rivals. 42 fouls were made throughout the tense affair at Maracana.

Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute courtesy of a bullet header following Giovani Lo Celso's corner. The Benfica defender rose highest to head Lionel Scaloni's men in front.

Lionel Messi lasted until the 78th minute but the Inter Miami superstar appeared to be carrying a knock throughout. He was somewhat of a bystander during the clash at Marcana but his side put in an excellent defensive performance.

Tensions boiled over in the 81st minute when Joelinton was given his marching orders. The Newcastle United midfielder struck Rodrigo De Paul in the face and was handed a red card for the ordeal.

Argentina saw out a famous win which handed Brazil their first-ever defeat at home in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Scaloni's world champions climbed back up to top spot in the table, with Selecao falling down to sixth and losing their last three games.

One fan praised Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez for their efforts during the violence:

"Sad state of affairs at the Brazil v Argentina game. Massive respect for Emi stepping in to try and support his people. Messi then leading his team off the pitch."

Another fan hit out at Brazil fans and police:

"Really shame on Brazil."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a chaotic night between the two fierce rivals both on and off the pitch:

Lisandro Martinez slams Brazil police after Lionel Messi initially takes Argentina amid brawl in the stands

The Red Devils defender was disgusted by the violence at Maracana.

Lisandro Martinez was incensed by the scenes of violence between Brazilian police and Argentina fans in the stands at Maracana. The Manchester United defender said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s a shame to see what Brazilian police are doing! So how can that be possible? How long we have to see these scenes?! It’s always the same [in Brazil]."

Lionel Messi decided to take La Abiceleste down the tunnel as the violence spilled over. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was quoted as saying:

"We're leaving. We can’t play in these circumstances.”

Argentina players had initially headed over to the section in which the fighting was taking place. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was spotted trying to prevent police from using their batons.

Clips have hit social media of the frenzy with one Brazilian fan seen taking a baton from a policeman and using it against others. One Argentine was left bloodied on the sidelines while being attended to by medical staff.