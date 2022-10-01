“Shame on you Conte”, “This loss is on you” – Tottenham fans believe Spurs will get overrun by Arsenal as Conte makes unpopular choice while naming line-up for north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur fans are not positive about Spurs' chances of beating Arsenal in the north London derby after realizing that they are lining up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Tottenham, who have not played a match in two weeks due to the international break, return to action Saturday (1 October). They are set to face arch-rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Gunners currently sit atop the table with 18 points from their seven matches so far. Spurs, on the other hand, are yet to taste defeat in the league and sit just one point behind Mikel Arteta's side.

A win against Arsenal would see Tottenham move to the top of the table. Spurs fans are thus hopeful that Antonio Conte's side can earn three points and claim their place as table-toppers.

However, several supporters have been left disappointed after Conte named his lineup for the match. The Italian tactician has gone for his usual 3-4-3 formation, leaving fans infuriated.

It appears many were keen to see the north London giants lineup in a 3-5-2 formation. Conte's side notably impressed when they played in that setup in the second half against Leicester City last month. They scored four goals in the final 45 minutes and went on to beat the Foxes 6-2.

Here is how Spurs fans reacted to Conte's decision to stick with the 3-4-3 formation:

How are Arsenal lining up against Tottenham?

Meanwhile, Arsenal have gone for their usual 4-3-3 setup for the crunch fixture against Spurs. Arteta notably made two changes to the team that started in their 3-0 win against Brentford last month.

Arsenal @Arsenal NLD TEAM NEWS



Gabriel in defence

Odegaard in the centre

Jesus leads our attacking line



Martin Odegaard has returned to the starting XI, with Fabio Vieira dropping to the bench. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who missed the trip to Brentford, is starting ahead of Kieran Tierney at left-back.

The Gunners bounced back from their defeat to Manchester United with a victory over the Bees. They will now be hopeful of building momentum and keeping their place at the top of the table on Saturday.

