“Shame on everyone who said it" - Jurgen Klopp slams Luton fans for tragedy chanting in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against the PL club

After their 1-1 draw with Luton, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp chastised the home supporters for inappropriate chants that indirectly alluded to the Hillsborough disaster. He expressed his dismay at the insensitive actions of the section of Luton fans who chose to 'tragedy chant.'

During the second half at Kenilworth Road, a number of Luton supporters took to chanting the derogatory songs. Although the match was still without goals shortly after the interval, these chants disturbed the atmosphere.

Klopp, speaking post-match, admitted he hadn't caught wind of the distasteful chorus during the game itself. However, he said emphatically (via Yahoo! Sport):

"Shame on everyone who said it."

These chants surfaced due to the tragic incident where 97 Liverpool supporters lost their lives at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in April 1989. According to the BBC, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has unveiled enhanced guidelines aimed at curbing the distasteful act of tragedy chanting.

Fans found guilty of participating in this malicious act could face strict penalties. The measures suggested by the CPS include barring these fans from attending future matches and tournaments. Furthermore, there could be other restrictions in place, limiting the movement of these individuals to certain areas, especially during match times.

The Football Association (FA) hasn't been dormant on this issue either. They've recently introduced amendments to their rules, which expressly tackle tragedy chanting. The new clauses label this as a "vile form of abuse." Fans found indulging in such acts could potentially face stadium bans and even arrest.

On the pitch against Luton, Liverpool managed to salvage a point in a nail-biting conclusion. Luis Diaz, coming off the bench, equalised in the dying minutes, offsetting Tahith Chong's 80th-minute strike for Luton.

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia, a done deal: Reports

Reports from Football Insider (via TeamTalk) have claimed that Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is set for a surprising move to Saudi Arabia in 2024. It's been alleged that the deal is already sealed, with details about Anfield's compensation also coming to light.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to downplay these rumours in a recent press conference, implying that the talk about Salah's departure was exaggerated. However, the report has claimed that Salah's move to Saudi Arabia is all but confirmed, with the Egyptian giving a verbal nod to the move.

When it comes to the transfer fee, a substantial bid exceeding £150m is purportedly on the table. Although the mere thought of Salah's exit would unsettle any Anfield supporter, it's hard to overlook such a sum from a business perspective. It is notable that Salah would fetch such an amount as he is now approaching 32 and nearing the end of his contract.