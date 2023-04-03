“She always had these airs of superiority and arrogance" – Georgina Rodriguez’s ex-colleague on her life before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez may be enjoying the success of Season 2 of Netflix hit 'I am Georgina'. But not everyone is pleased with how the latter was portrayed on the show. Her former colleague Pablo Bone branded her true personality as arrogant and superior.

The series 'I am Georgina' centralizes on Georgina Rodriguez, a model and businesswoman, as well as the partner of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. It depicts her everyday life, showcasing her true personality to the world.

Despite conveying a modest personality on TV, Rodriguez's former colleague Pablo Bone told his social network what Cristiano Ronaldo's partner was really like (via SPORT):

"She was always like that, even if she didn't have a lot of money, she always had these airs of superiority and arrogance. She moved in environments with a lot of money despite living in a poor, very cheap apartment. She always wanted to advance, grow... And when she met Cristiano it was her opportunity for stardom."

Despite his revelations, Bone admitted that she was an excellent saleswoman:

"She was someone very human, like any of us and an excellent salesperson."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez started dating in 2016 after the two met at a Gucci Store in Madrid where the latter worked as a sales assistant. They have been inseparable ever since and currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, alongside their five children.

Georgina Rodriguez ex-colleague insinuates her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo started with a lie

In addition to labeling Georgina Rodriguez as arrogant in his social media posts, Pablo Bone took further digs at the Spanish model by claiming her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start the way she claimed it did.

He claimed (via MARCA):

"In the end, she was always looking to hit the big time and that's why she worked in different luxury firms."

These comments suggested that Georgina Rodriguez was eager to rise above her modest status as a saleswoman and may have wanted to get together with a millionaire in the first place.

He explained how the couple met at the Gucci store in Madrid from his point of view:

"As everyone knows, because Georgina has told it as so, when they met Cristiano was walking into the Gucci store with some friends and his son and she was just walking out the door, but that wasn't the case. When Cristiano entered the Gucci store, we all turned to look at him because he is a super tall man and those kinds of customers are only attended by store managers."

The only proof Bone had to offer was his word, and none of his claims have been corroborated.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been happy together for seven years, and have two biological children together — Alana Martina and Bella Esmarelda.

The Real Madrid legend currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, having joined them in January. He previously played for Manchester United before having his contract terminated in November after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Poll : 0 votes