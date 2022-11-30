"She had cancer for a long while" - England star says Gareth Southgate supported him after nan died on eve of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

England left-back Luke Shaw has emotionally revealed how Gareth Southgate supported him after his nan passed away on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United defender is with England in Qatar and has started all three of the side's group fixtures against Iran, the USA, and Wales.

However, amid performing superbly for England on the left-flank, Shaw has been dealing with the sad news of his nan's death.

Three Lions boss Southgate offered Shaw the chance to leave the team's camp to grieve.

The United man declined Southgate's compassionate offer as he wanted to fulfill his dream of playing at the FIFA World Cup.

Shaw opened up on the situation, revealing that his nan had been suffering from cancer (via the Mirror):

"My nan sadly passed away, she had cancer for a long while and, unfortunately, she passed away just before the first game."

The left-back then revealed Southgate's offer and how he handled the situation:

"Gareth was really good with me, spoke to me and asked if everything was okay and did I need to have time away."

Shaw missed the 2018 FIFA World Cup through injury but headed into this year's tournament in great form.

He has made 15 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, scoring two goals.

The former Southampton defender explained how much playing at this year's FIFA World Cup meant to him:

"This World Cup means so much to me. I didn’t want to miss anything. I’ve had time to grieve. You could say it is part of my motivation - she was a really important part of my childhood, I spent a lot of time with her. She had cancer for a long while and had suffered a lot."

Alan Shearer believes Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden should start against Senegal in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup

Rashford and Foden impressed against the Welsh

England have booked their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup by winning Group B.

The Three Lions romped to a 6-2 victory over IR Iran, settled on a drab 0-0 draw with the USA, and blew Wales apart in a 3-0 thrashing.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both made their first starts of the tournament in the win over Wales.

Rashford scored two impressive goals, including a sensational free-kick, while Foden notched a fine effort.

Shearer has tipped the duo to continue in the starting lineup in their last 16 meeting with Senegal.

He told BBC Sport:

"There are still arguments for Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka to play, and Jack Grealish too, but I would expect Foden and Rashford to start against Senegal on Sunday too - they definitely did enough."

He added:

"Both Rashford's goals were fantastic and I am so pleased Foden got on the scoresheet too. Lots of people, including myself, were shouting for him to play and he justified that with his performance."

