“She is the clumsiest lady you will see in your life” – Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes hilarious claim about Georgina Rodriguez in viral TikTok video

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's hilarious claim about Georgina Rodriguez being clumsy has gone viral.

The son of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo holds a strong relationship with his stepmother Rodriguez. Their bond is on display in the Spanish model's Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'.

However, he gave a humorous introduction to Georgina Rodriguez in a video that has swept TikTok. He said while checking his mobile phone (via Milenio):

"Gio (Georgina Rodríguez) here, she is the clumsiest lady you will see in your life."

Rodriguez took it in jest upon hearing the word ma'am by responding:

“Ma'am? Unfortunate."

The video backs up his hilarious claim as it features videos of the Spaniard setting up candles in an altar. However, Rodriguez has a close call when she burns herself on one of the candle's flames.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez share five children but only two, Alana, 5, and 11 months old Bella. 12-year-old Ronaldo Jr's mother has never been revealed as well as Eva, 5, and Matteo, 5, who were born as surrogates.

The Spanish model's newest season of her Netflix series explores her's and Ronaldo's lives with their children in the Middle East. The family headed to Saudi Arabia when the Portuguese icon joined Al Nassr in January.

Georgina Rodriguez felt embarrassed to look at Cristiano Ronaldo when they first met

The couple first met in 2016 in Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met when the legendary striker was playing at Real Madrid in 2016. The Spaniard was working as a shop assistant in a Gucci store in Madrid.

Georgina Rodriguez has opened up on the feelings she experienced when the couple met for the first time. She recalled the encounter, saying (via the Sun):

“He’s such a handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome I felt embarrassed to look at him. Let’s just say it was butterflies in my stomach.”

The Spanish model has claimed that it was love at first sight between the pair and that their meeting was a chance one. She was asked by a co-worker to stay on for the evening as an important client was coming to visit the store.

However, Rodriguez was unaware that a five-time Ballon d'Or winner was going to walk into the store and into her life. She told ELLE magazine in 2020:

“The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.”

