“She doesn’t invite us” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister approves joke as Georgina Rodriguez enjoys dinner with Al-Nassr superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro engaged in light banter as the Al-Nassr superstar and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed dinner with his friend Flavia Moreira in Portugal.

Ronaldo has been enjoying the final days of his break in his home country as he prepares to return to training with Al-Nassr, who are stationed in Portugal for pre-season. The superstar and his partner Georgina notably dined at MoTAO Vilamoura in Quarteira at the weekend, having been invited by his acquaintance Flavia Moreira.

Flavia, a PR specialist by trade, took to social media to express her delight at hosting Ronaldo and Georgina. She wrote on Instagram:

"Thanks for visiting, friend! Cristiano & Gio."

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro was quick to respond to Flavia's post. She commented:

"What a beauty."

Katia's comment drew a response from Flavio Furtado, a Portuguese television personality and another friend of Flavia's, who joked about the host not inviting them.

"She doesn't invite us," Furtado quipped.

Katia soon joined in on the banter as she gave her approval to Furtado's witty remark. She wrote:

"True."

In the photo shared by Flavia, Ronaldo can be seen wearing a black polo shirt, white shorts and sneakers. Georgina, meanwhile, dazzled in a stunning black dress from Kim Kardashian's fashion brand SKIMS, alongside matching purple and shoes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, was previously in a long-term relationship with Irina Shayk. He eventually broke up with the Russian model in January 2015. It's worth noting that he had a four-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., whose mother's identity remains unknown, at the time.

The Portuguese icon then met Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci retail store in Spain in 2016. He was plying his trade for Real Madrid at the time, while the latter worked as a sales assistant at that shop. The two have since been in a relationship, which is now in its ninth year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, became father to a pair of twins via surrogacy in June 2017. Five months later, Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to the couple's first daughter. They also expected another pair of twins in June 2022, but the male twin tragically died during childbirth.

It's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are yet to tie the knot despite being in a long-term relationship. They were given an exception when they moved to Saudi Arabia, a country that doesn't allow unmarried couples to cohabit. It remains to be seen if the couple has plans for an official ceremony in the near future.

