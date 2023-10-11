TV host Martin Silva Adriano recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez received around €100 thousand for her double cover photoshoot with Vogue.

In the last few months, Rodriguez has been making waves in the fashion industry. The Spanish model was already the face of luxury brand GUESS's fall collection for 2023. Earlier this week, she also posed for the double cover of Vogue.

Rodriguez is the cover star for Vogue magazine’s Portuguese edition and the company has been promoting the upcoming issue at their full strength. According to Martin Silva Adriano, Vogue has also paid a hefty amount of money to the 29-year-old. Adriano said (via Tv7dias):

“I have to say that I don’t know who paid the €100 thousand, but I can guarantee that she received close to €100 thousand. She doesn’t work for nothing. Who paid Georgina? I’ll leave it to those who denied it to investigate, do something for a living.”

According to Forbes, Georgina Rodriguez has a net worth of approximately $10 million. She has been pursuing a career in modelling and has been a cover star of brands such as Lux, Nova Gente, Sorbet, Alo Yoga, and more.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez will be visiting the court for a legal battle

According to Bolivian news outlet El Deber, Georgina Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against two unnamed Spanish TV networks for breaching her privacy and attacking her character in 2021.

A couple of years ago, two Spanish TV networks published various testimonies, claiming that the 29-year-old had forgotten about her roots after marrying Cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, the Spanish model was also called a gold digger by the same television networks.

The testimonies that were presented by the networks were from her colleagues, relatives, close friends, and even her stepsister. In order to proceed with the legal matter, the Spanish model will attend the court later this week in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

According to People Magazine, Cristiano Ronaldo met Rodriguez for the first time at a Gucci Store, where she used to work as a sales assistant. The couple started dating shortly after they crossed paths in 2017. The couple has been very popular among fans, but not everyone seems to be fond of them.