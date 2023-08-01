"She f**ing jumped into me you t**" - BBC apologise as vulgar rant picked up in Canada vs Australia 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup clash

The BBC was forced to issue an apology during Canada's clash against Australia in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup on Tuesday due to a foul-mouthed rant caught on the pitchside microphones.

The Matildas won the game 4-0. However, in the 65th minute, Canda's Allysha Chapman was involved in a robust challenge with Australia's Hayley Raso.

Raso tried to intercept a pass, only to miss it completely and clatter into Raso. Chapman went on a rant as she was caught by the pitchside microphones, saying (via The Sun):

"She f***ing jumped into me you t***!"

BBC commentator Robyn Cowen issued a swift apology:

"Apologies there if any language was picked up on the very sensitive pitch-side microphones it seems."

Raso, though, scored twice in the first half during Australia's big win. The Matildas finished atop Group B with six points from three games to secure their qualification to the knockouts of the World Cup.

Why is Sam Kerr not playing for Australia in FIFA World Cup?

Sam Kerr has not featured for Australia in the first three games of the FIFA World Cup, which is taking place in the country and their neighbours New Zealand.

Kerr's absence is a big blow for the Matildas, as the Chelsea forward is one of the leading attackers in world football. Kerr is not playing, as she picked up an injury before the first game and has since been sidelined. She issued a statement that read:

"Unfotunately, I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone, so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

"Of course, I would have loved to have been out there tonight, but I can't wait to be a part of this amazing journey, which starts now."

With Australia reaching the knockouts of the World Cup, fans will hope that Kerr can get back on the pitch soon, as she's one of their brightest sparks in attack.