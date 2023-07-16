“She feels happy spending time with him” - Us Weekly confirms Shakira and Jimmy Butler have gone out ‘a few times’

According to American magazine Us Weekly, Colombian pop star Shakira, 46, has gone out a few times with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, 33. The singer broke up with her former partner Gerard Pique last year.

Shakira has since moved to Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha. After she attended a Miami Heat game in May, Butler liked one of the Colombian's social media posts, according to the aforementioned report. An unnamed source recently told Us Magazine regarding the duo:

"They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there."

The source further added that the 13-year age difference with Butler doesn't bother the pop star at all. They said:

"Jimmy makes Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him. [They] have only known each other for a short while, and just recently started following each other on social media."

When Shakira spoke about having doubts about her relationship with Gerard Pique

Shakira and former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique started dating back in 2010. They first met while shooting the Waka-Waka song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The defender was also a part of the Spain team that won the World Cup in South Africa. Hence, he was at the peak of fame, especially in his country. The Colombian pop star said she had doubts about a long-term relationship with Pique for that reason. She said (via AS Tikitakas):

"In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, 10 years younger than me. Soccer player, handsome, with Playboy fame... He was crazy at that time. Right now, he is a great guy, but then, he was crazy and he had no guarantee that things would go ahead or that we would start a family. I never imagined that he was going to live in this country because of that boy with the beard who was incredible, but well, no more."

Their relationship, however, lasted for over a decade. Shakira and Pique also had two children together. Pique visited Miami recently to spend some quality time with his children as well.