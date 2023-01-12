"She is a good girl and a great support for Cristiano" - When Cristiano Ronaldo's mother commented about Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2017. Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, showered praise on Rodriguez back in 2021.

Ronaldo met the Argentine-born Spanish model in 2017, after his split with supermodel Irina Shayak in 2015. The Portuguese used to ply his trade with Real Madrid at that point in time while Rodriguez used to work at a Gucci store. They began dating soon after their first meeting.

Rumors percolated that Dolores disapproved of Rodriguez as her son's partner. However, back in 2021, Dolores told Portuguese magazine Improvavel (via The Sun):

"She is a good girl and a great support for Cristiano."

Georgina Rodriguez used to be a sales assistant at a Gucci store. She once spoke about her first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017. In the Netflix series 'I am Georgina', she said (via people.com):

"Many times he'd come after work, He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

The couple made their first public appearance back on January 9, 2017. They made the relationship official with an Instagram post on June 29, 2017.

On November 12, 2017, Ronaldo and Rodriguez welcomed their first child together, Alana Martina. In a cover story for iHOLA, Rodriguez told the magazine:

"We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana and I chose Martina, We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special."

She further added about Ronaldo:

"When I have him next to me, I have everything, The children are our happiness — we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them."

Georgina also gave birth to twins in 2022, a girl and a boy. Unfortunately, the male child passed away shortly after birth.

Georgina Rodriguez once spoke about dating Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Dating a superstar of Cristiano Ronaldo's magnitude is bound to grab people's eyeballs. The fame, though, has its pros and cons. Georgina Rodriguez, however, is seemingly enjoying every bit of it. On the Netflix series 'I Am Georgina', she said:

"[I'm] the girlfriend of the most followed man. Cristiano is great, he's a very normal guy. I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side and now I have him."

Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with Georgina Rodríguez and her family at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh. CR7 will have access to 17 rooms in the Kingdom Tower and the footballer will pay more than 284,000 euros/month. (1/2)



