"She jumped at the chance to show off her se*y side, he was not happy" - Aston Villa power couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz confirm split

Aston Villa power couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz have ended their relationship after dating for nearly a year.

Notably, the issue that reportedly caused the rift that eventually scattered the relationship was a raunchy calendar shoot that Lehmann did.

Apparently, Luiz was not pleased with the photoshoot, which put the Aston Villa power couple's partnership at an end. A source told The Sun (via Daily Mail):

"Douglas was completely smitten with Alisha. When she first arrived, he was like, 'Who is this girl?'. He quickly asked her out and they became a footballing power couple."

The sourced added:

"They were so loved up. But, sadly, as Alisha became more in demand off the pitch, the cracks started to appear in their relationship. When asked to do a calendar, she jumped at the chance to show off her sexy side but he was not happy. He didn't think it was something she should be doing. They rowed a lot and in the end Alisha simply had enough."

The Aston Villa duo are currently no more, but fans of the relationship will certainly be hoping they can mend their partnership and get back together.

Aston Villa looking to make a summer move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu

According to Fichajes (via TheHardTackle), Leicester City’s Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu is a transfer target for Aston Villa.

The defender’s current deal expires in the summer, and the Leicester City man is seen as an option to provide depth to Unai Emery’s defensive unit next season.

Aston Villa recently splashed out to bring in Brazilian defender Diogo Carlos from Seville this summer. However, an unfortunate injury has seen them robbed of the talented Brazilian for most of his debut season.

Soyuncu will see the chance to sign for another Premier League side as an opportunity to improve his recently fallen stock. Notably, the Foxes are not particularly keen on extending his current deal.

Once priced at close to £80 million, the Turkish international now looks set to leave the King Power Stadium for free after injury and poor form took their toll on his career.

Villa will hope to revitalize the 26-year-old defender’s career if they do sign him, with Soyuncu still young for a defender and with his best years surely ahead of him.

Aston Villa will hope Soyuncu resists any approach from Europe in January, with the Villans looking to revitalize under the newly appointed Unai Emery.

The Spanish manager, who is famed for his defensive organization, might be all that is needed to get the Turkish international back to his best.

