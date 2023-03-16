"She knows ball lads", "No wonder she's clear of any other actress" - Fans react as Millie Bobby Brown hails Liverpool legend as her favorite player

English actress Millie Bobby Brown has been heralded by Liverpool fans after naming Anfield icon Steven Gerrard as her favorite footballer.

The actress is often associated with the number 11 due to her character's name in the Netflix series Stranger Things. However, she was asked in an interview which other number she would like to be associated with instead. Brown replied:

"8... it's my favorite soccer team player Steven Gerrard."

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend after spending 17 years dominating in midfield with the Reds. He made 710 appearances across competitions for his boyhood club, scoring 186 goals and contributing 154 assists.

The former England captain lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2005 following a captivating performance in the final. He led the Merseysiders to a phenomenal 3-3 comeback draw in regulation time against AC Milan. He was on the scoresheet before the Reds secured a 3-2 penalty shootout win in Istanbul.

Gerrard also won the UEFA Cup, the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup three times during his time with Liverpool. For many, he is the greatest player in the club's history.

The Englishman entered the managerial world in 2018 when he was appointed manager of SPL giants Rangers. He guided the Ibrox outfit to their first league title in 10 years. Gerrard was most recently in charge of Aston Villa but was sacked by the Villains last October.

Liverpool fans were delighted with Brown's choice of their former captain as her favorite player of all time. One fan claimed that she knows football:

"SHE KNOWS BALL LADS."

Another fan praised her football wisdom by touting the actress as better than all the rest:

"No wonder she's clear of any other actress, she knows ball."

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Bobby's choice of Gerrard:

🔴 @tekkylfc this is why millie bobby brown is clear of all actresses this is why millie bobby brown is clear of all actresses https://t.co/bDGpE8OpV4

Banh @whatswrth @tekkylfc Should acknowledge her for this, i rarely caring any actress but her... okay shes different @tekkylfc Should acknowledge her for this, i rarely caring any actress but her... okay shes different ❤️

zory @zoryrrahy @tekkylfc Wuuuuuuuuh eleven with his eight. Fantastic Steviee @tekkylfc Wuuuuuuuuh eleven with his eight. Fantastic Steviee

Agronomist Kiguli☂️ @KatoKiguli @tekkylfc No wonder she's clear of any other actress, she knows ball @tekkylfc No wonder she's clear of any other actress, she knows ball

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims his side have a massive challenge to qualify for the Champions League

Jurgen Klopp on his side's top-four race.

Liverpool made a disappointing exit from the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday (March 15). They were beaten by Real Madrid 1-0 (6-2 aggregate) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Reds will turn their attention to the league as they are out of all domestic cup competitions. However, they face an uphill battle to finish in the top four. Klopp's side are sixth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points with a game in hand.

Klopp admits that it will be difficult to seal qualification for the Champions League next season. He said (via Eurosport):

"Its (Champions League) THE competition and we want to be part of it every year. That's now a massive task for us. We all know that."

Klopp added that upcoming fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal will be decisive in their top-four race:

"When we come back from the international break we have a proper football week ahead of us. With three games, City, Chelsea, Arsenal will then probably define where we get out of it."

Liverpool are next in action in the league on April 1. They face reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

