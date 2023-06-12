“She did what was necessary for her family” – Georgina Rodriguez’s mother’s close friend on Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner’s dark family history

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez may have a dark family history she doesn't want to come to light. A friend of her mother has revealed that the latter was involved in prostitution and she did what she thought was necessary for her family's survival.

Before Georgina Rodriguez met and started dating Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid back in 2016, she had a harder day-to-day life. The Spanish model worked as a saleswoman in a Gucci store and had even worked as an au pair in Bristol.

Her father is known for having a dark past. Jorge Rodriguez was a known cocaine and cannabis smuggler and spent a decade behind bars. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 70 due to heart failure.

Georgina Rodriguez's mother, Ana Maria Hernandez, currently lives in Italy. Even though not much is known about her, her friend Rosario decided to reveal the truth to the TV program Socialite (via El Nacional).

Rosario revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has a secret that she doesn't want to be revealed as it could tarnish her reputation. The former claimed that Ana Maria met her partner (Jorge) at a nightclub he owned and the pair conceived Georgina during the time of their relationship.

However, her father soon ended up in prison and her mother continued working from "it" - referring to prostitution. Rosario declared:

"She did what was necessary for her family."

Georgina Rodriguez has not commented on these statements publicly to confirm or deny them. It is possible she has kept this secret from her fans but it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

"My sister doesn't help me" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez was blamed by her stepsister

During an interview with the TV Program Socialite in April, Patricia Rodriguez accused Georgina Rodriguez of not helping her during her struggles.

The 'Soy Georgina' Netflix star may have a good relationship with her sister Ivana, and mother Ana Maria, but the same can't be said with her stepsister, Patricia.

During the interview, Patricia blamed her stepsister for abandoning her and even going on foreign trips with Cristiano Ronaldo while she was homeless. She said (via SportsManor):

“I’m broke and my sister doesn’t help me. What hurts me the most are my children, not me. After all, I can get by on a piece of bread, but my children, who are her nephews and nieces. I wasn’t expecting this from my sister. Sometimes I have enough to eat, other times I don’t. Sometimes I have enough to pay the rent, other times I don’t.”

The 29-year-old has never addressed Patricia publicly and it is unlikely that she will. She currently resides with Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia alongside their five children.

